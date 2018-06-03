Nigeria: Women Creatively Upping Ante in Marketing Communication, Says Adefila

As the importance of communication cannot be overemphasised in a human society, so also is marketing communication a strategic function that every organisation has to deal with in order to sustain long-term relationship with its customers.

With its major objectives, which includes gaining market share and sustaining demand evolving continuously, through the use of various communication tools to enhance brand positioning, excelling in this endeavour requires tact, dynamism and skills.

Of late, female practitioners are squaring up against their male counterparts and making their marks sufficiently in the sector.

One of the amazons that are giving the marketing communications industry a totally new hue, and also announcing the arrival of women in an industry where men hitherto held sway until recently, is the Executive Director, Brands and Client Management, SO&U Group, Biodun Adefila.

According to her, "The marketing communications industry is fascinating, dynamic, adrenaline-pumping and highly competitive.

Though technology has increased the tempo of competition and changed the way we communicate with, and engage the market, the core of communication, which is understanding 'how the human machine works' remains unchanged. Whatever changes the industry goes through, even in decades to come, this singular truth will remain constant."

Adefila maintained that Nigerian women are not just reaching for the glass ceiling, but are shattering it even as they are abound in every field of endeavour, including fields that were hitherto considered to be traditionally male-dominated.

"Their presence is now felt in engineering, medical practice, accounting, the academia, the financial services industry, in the public service, and the highly demanding marketing communications industry, where more of brain and brawn are required, than beauty, though they also possess the latter - very generously, speaking."

With a rich pedigree that spans decades, during which period she has had stints in some of the country's leading advertising companies, Adefila brings her wealth of experience to bear on the formulation and implementation of strategies that enables the SO&U Group to successfully execute its brand management initiatives with a view to achieving set targets.

Adefila, is a member of the Steering Committee of Women in Advertising, a group within the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, which strives to give women a voice in the rapidly evolving industry.