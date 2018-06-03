3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Denies Report Linking Him to Looming Cabinet Reshuffle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samwel Owino

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has denied reports in one of the local dailies that the ongoing crackdown on corruption suspects is a plot to have 'his people' in government in the looming Cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement to newsroom, the opposition leader termed the report as malicious and merely meant to undermine the war on graft.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader said the story is an attempt to put the country back on the tired path of personalising and politicising the war on theft of public resources by public officers and traders.

"Mr Odinga remains committed to aiding the war on corruption from a wide and common front so as to remove any sanctuary where perpetrators can seek refuge," said a statement released by his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

"He fully backs the current crackdown on individual State officers and business people over the loss of billions of public funds and fully supports the tough stand by President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter," he added.

The opposition leader has urged the public to remain focused in the fight against graft and reject lords of graft, arguing that communities and parties do not steal, only individuals do.

Kenya

Two Dead After Building Collapses in Nairobi

Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a five-storey building in Huruma, Nairobi. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.