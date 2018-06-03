Opposition leader Raila Odinga has denied reports in one of the local dailies that the ongoing crackdown on corruption suspects is a plot to have 'his people' in government in the looming Cabinet reshuffle.

In a statement to newsroom, the opposition leader termed the report as malicious and merely meant to undermine the war on graft.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader said the story is an attempt to put the country back on the tired path of personalising and politicising the war on theft of public resources by public officers and traders.

"Mr Odinga remains committed to aiding the war on corruption from a wide and common front so as to remove any sanctuary where perpetrators can seek refuge," said a statement released by his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

"He fully backs the current crackdown on individual State officers and business people over the loss of billions of public funds and fully supports the tough stand by President Uhuru Kenyatta on this matter," he added.

The opposition leader has urged the public to remain focused in the fight against graft and reject lords of graft, arguing that communities and parties do not steal, only individuals do.