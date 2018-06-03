The second night of the South African Music Awards took place on Saturday, 2 June and featured some hot performances, lots of glamorous celebs and even President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa.
The first night of the awards took place on Friday; see all the winners here.
Both nights of the Samas took place in Sun City and were screened live on SABC 1 (DStv 191) as well as live streamed on the event's official Facebook.
HERE ARE ALL THE SAMA 2018 WINNERS:
Best Selling Digital Artists
Joyous Celebration
Highest Airplay Special Composer Winner Package
Sun-El Musician ft Samthing Soweto
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Andile Kamajola for Andile Kamajola Chapter 8 Sekwanele
Best African Indigenous Gospel Album
Vuma Zion for Samson Aphi Amandla Akho
Best Kwaito Album
Busiswa for Highly Flavoured
Best Afro Pop Album
Mafikizolo for 20
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
Jo Black for Skepe
Best Pop Album
Tresor for The Beautiful Madness
Lifetime Achiever Award recipients
Spokes H, Steve Kekana and Mbongeni Ngema
International Achiever Award
Shashika Mooruth
Best Rock Album
Fokofpolisiekar for Selfmedikasie
The Best Hip Hop Album
Shane Eagle for Yellow
Best Dance Album
Lady Zamar for King Zamar
Best Maskandi
Abafana Baka Mgqumeni for 6 to 6
Newcomer of the Year
Shekhinah
Duo/Group of the Year
Mafikizolo
Female Artist of the Year
Shekhinah
Male Artist of the Year
Prince Kaybee
Album of the Year
Shekhinah for Rose Gold
Record of the Year
Distruction Boyz FT Benny Maverick & Dladla Mshunqisi for Omunye
