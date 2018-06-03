Liberia: Gunmen Storm Deputy Defense Minister's Residence

On Thursday May 31, 2018 at about 2:00am a group of gunmen with cutlasses and other deadly weapons forcibly entered the resident of Olandrus T. Dickson, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of National Defense.

According to Liberia National Police spokesman, Moses Carter the alleged criminals made away with several valuable items which include two laptops, one motorola hand set, one block phones, six Liberian passports among others.

Speaking Thursday May 31, 2018 at a news conference held at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police, Mr. Cater emphasized that previously those items named have been retrieved by the police from the King Gray Community.

The Police spokesman added that despite the situation, serious investigations still continues leading to the arrest of the allege perpetrators.

Meanwhile the police is making a frantic efforts to get hold of three other gentlemen who are one way or the other persons of interest in the allege crime.

Of late, there have disturbing reports of armed ransacking the homes of peaceful citizens and unleashing terror on them in a serious bid to rob unsuspecting citizens of their belongings.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) recently announced the arrests of several persons at different locations in connection with the alleged commission of heinous crimes against peaceful citizens.

Being conversant of the rise in criminal activities, especially during this Ramadan season, the LNP has increased night patrols and has deployed officers at identified criminal hot spots in order to deter and prevent the commission of crime against peaceful citizens.

The officer in charge of press and public affairs at the LNP, Moses Carter, himself a victim of the criminal antics of unruly armed men burst into the home of Mr. Carter and made away with several valuables items much to the chagrin of the victim.

Meanwhile, the LNP has umpteen times admonished peaceful citizens to be weary of strangers who exudes suspicious disposition that gives hint of the likelihood of the possible commission of crime.

In another development, Mr. Cater revealed that LNP in a joint effort with the Ministries of Justice and of Education is striving to restore calm at the Cuttington University in Suakako, Bong County.

However, following the day long riotous saga at Cuttington University Campus, Mr. Cater said President Weah mandated both ministries to intervene into the matter that led to the putting down of chalks by the university faculty and resolve the saga.

He further added that based upon the peaceful demonstration by pupils, faculty and pupils have agreed to resume instructional classes on May 31, 2018 as a result of dialogue between the faculty and board.