3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Moi Girls High School, Nairobi Closed After Rape Incident

By Stella Cherono

Moi Girls High School, Nairobi has been closed for a week a day after a student was raped in one of the hostels.

Parents arrived at the school as early as 5am to pick their children.

Armed police officers have been deployed at the school to provide security.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri says the officers will be stationed at the school until ongoing investigations are completed.

So far, no suspect have been arrested but Mr Muchiri says the descriptions given by the girls who saw the attacker have given detectives a clue.

Yesterday, parents flocked the institution demanding to take home their children after they were informed of rape incident.

