Nigeria: Adetoro's Bumpy Journey to the Top

On leaving home for the recently held 22nd convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU), Fuhad Ogunsanya Adetoro, the best graduating student of the 2017/2018 session obviously knew that honour awaited him as the valedictorian.

The other packages that were to come with the honour, as well as his returning home, as an adopted son of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, he definitely knew nothing about.

But that was how the day ended for Adetoro, who has had to overcome several life's vicissitudes, some tragic, including the loss of his father.

When he had the microphone to make his remarks, the valedictorian had a lot to say, and a lot of people to acknowledge for their contributions to his success.

Adetoro narrated how he inherited cataract from his father and how he had a first unsuccessful surgery before the second one that was successful.

He revealed that he did not only suffer inferiority complex as a result of the eye disease, but also failed his SSCE/NECO examinations woefully, and spent three extra years at home because of the ailment.

However, by the time he was flashed the second sign to end his lengthy remarks, he hurriedly invited his mum, his uncle and wife, including a family that provided accommodation for him throughout his sojourn in the university to be part of a photo opportunity with Governor Ambode, and the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

But before that, the 24-year-old indigene of Lagos State, announced his desire to proceed to the United Kingdom for a master's degree, "if only I have a sponsor... I love academics, I want to acquire more knowledge and give back to my society and I know our amiable governor likes academics too."

Immediately the photo session ended, Ambode responded to the valedictorian's speech/request thus, "In response to the best graduating student's request, Lagos State government does not generally give scholarship anymore but only bursary.

So, I adopt you. Your story is too compelling and it reflects on my own story. So, any university you want to go, I will do it personally; I will be responsible. In addition to that, because you are the best graduating student, I dash you N5m."

All these were in addition to the N100, 000 cash from the university for emerging the best graduating student.

The Business Administration graduate, who wrapped up his studies with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.78, narrated his journey to The Guardian saying: "I was born into a polygamous family. I have seven siblings and I am baby number four. And of all my siblings, I am the only one that inherited cataract from my late father.

"My mum is a trader, and my dad was a civil servant. His death in 2015 jolted my academic pursuits as he was the one bankrolling it. His death, coupled with my eye problem made life very difficult. The first time I wrote SSCE/NECO my result was riddled with F9s.

It was after this that I relocated to my uncle's place. Together, we visited several hospitals, and I later underwent a successful surgery at the University College Hospital, Ibadan," Adetoro said.

He continued: "After the surgery, my challenge was how to start all over again, because I had already lost three years. I had to resit the SSCE/NECO. This time, I made four As, two Bs and Three Cs.

I wrote the UTME once and scored 215 points. When I gained admission into LASU, I wanted to study accounting, but at that time, the course was not accredited, so I had to switch to business administration, and today, see where that impromptu decision has brought me."

On what it feels like becoming the governor's adopted son, Adetoro who attended Oriwu Model College, Ikorodu, said "I feel much better, Governor Ambode is the best dad anybody can ask for. I am a definition of when there is life, there is hope."