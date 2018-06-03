2 June 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Restrictions On Kenya EPZ Exports to Remain

By Christabel Ligami

East African Community partner states have once again rebuffed Kenya's push to remove restrictions on investors in Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and allow them to sell more products to the regional market.

At the just concluded Sectoral Council on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment in Arusha meeting, partner states failed to reach consensus on the access threshold.

Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi remained firm on their long-standing positions on the EPZ market access threshold.

Kenya wants EPZ firms to export a minimum of 51 per cent of their annual production and sell a maximum of 49 per cent within the region.

Currently, EPZ producers are allowed to sell 20 per cent of their total annual production within the EAC, and Kenya says this has compelled some investors to withdraw their multimillion-dollar investments from the country.

A report from the Arusha meeting shows that Burundi proposed a threshold of 30 per cent, saying that a higher percentage would be unfair on companies that are not established in the EPZs and therefore cannot get incentives provided in the free zone regime.

Tanzania proposed that the partner states should adopt the Special Economic Zone programme, which allows firms to sell on the local market 100 per cent or export 100 per cent while Rwanda recommended a stay of 20 per cent while further analysis is undertaken.

Uganda is also seeking further consultations and analysis in order to come up with a national position.

Kenya argued that during the formulation of the Customs Union Protocol, the experts overlooked the fact that EPZ firms already had a market share of 20 per cent of their annual production in the host country, hence there was a need to increase the threshold to cater for the "lost market" due to expansion of the "new" domestic market -- the EAC.

Findings of a study conducted by the EAC secretariat confirmed that Kenya lost 16 EPZ companies whose primary market access was the EAC Partner States while other firms are holding back their investments waiting for a resolution of this matter.

Nairobi says the effect of this is a loss of $1.5 million in investment and 5,440 jobs.

The same study shows that there were other incentives being offered in the EAC region to industries in the Customs territory that are similar to incentives offered to the existing EPZs, yet their products are accessing the Customs Territory without being subjected to Common External Tariff and other charges.

This situation creates an uneven playing field to those firms domiciled in the EPZ.

