3 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Church Holds Summit On Climate Change

By Charles Akpeji

Jalingo — The Christian Reformed Church Nigeria (CRCN) in Taraba State has held a summit aimed at encouraging people to avoid harmful environmental practices.

The event, which took place yesterday at the church's headquarters in Takum Local Council, brought together resource persons from various institutions of learning in the country.

The President of the church, Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima, said the programme was put together because of disturbing changes in weather conditions and their threat to human existence.

Ahima condemned senseless felling of trees, reckless killing of animals and use of destructive chemicals. He also expressed worry over the depletion of the ozone layer.

He admonished participants to strive to become managers of God's creation and pass the knowledge of the training to their immediate communities, to minimise damage to the ecosystem.

