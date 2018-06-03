Nigeria: Outcome of Congresses Tear Taraba APC Apart

Jalingo — The outcome of the just concluded congresses of the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was characterised by pockets of controversies, is threatening the party's dream for the state.

As a direct consequence, some of the key stakeholders are presently fashioning out ways to seek refuge under other political platforms.

The state congress, which led to the emergence of two chairmen- the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Legislative Matters, Barrister Tukur Ibrahim El-Sudi and the former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdulmumuni Vaki - has further widened the already yawning cracks in the party.

However, before the congresses the party had been factionalized into three groups, including the Unity Forum, headed by the former Acting Governor, Alhaji Garba Umar; the Neutral group, led by the former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief David Sabo Kente and the third group controlled by the incumbent Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan.

Prior to the congresses, both the Unity Forum and the Neutral group, which comprise the party leader in the state, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, two former deputy governors, Alhaji Uba Maigeri and Abubakar Sani Danladi, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, Engineer Ahmed Yusuf, Aaron Atimas, among others, came together to press for the success of the exercise.

Twelve out of the thirteen persons presently aspiring for the 2019 governorship seat on the APC platform were also seen as members of the two groups, which before the congresses put aside their personal sentiments to come under one umbrella.

On the other hand, the group presently being led by the former governorship candidate and serving minister, Senator Alhassan, has within her team all the members of the party in the State House of Assembly, members of the state in the House of Representatives and host of other political juggernauts from the state.

Dissatisfied with the processes of the state congress, which led to the emergence of two executives, the dream of the party to take over the seat of power in the state is turning out as a mirage.

Alhassan expressed her dismay at the way and manner members of the aforementioned groups conducted themselves during the exercise, saying: "Majority of them in that group came into the party six months ago and they wanted to hijacked the party structures."

She stressed that her congress and the elected executives are the "authentic officials of our great party" and vowed to tread all legitimate paths to frustrate plots to thwart the dream of the party forming the next government in the state come next polls.

Alhassan, who is also one of the aspirants working round the clock to clinch the APC governorship ticket, was optimistic that "despite the negative plans of a few selfish individuals against APC in Taraba, I am assuring our supporters they would not stop us from defeating the PDP in the general elections next year."

But showing discomfort at the "negative attitudes" of the minister, the other group through the leader of the party in the state, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf, accused Alhassan of " using her influence as a minister" as well as "using money to destroy" the party.

They expressed their readiness to resist any "negative acts from her" to frustrate the party. Wondering why the minister "is so desperate without taking into consideration the interest of the teaming party supporters, who are yearning for change" the group said, threatening to stop her from hijacking the party structures.

On the allegations that the five members of the committee were held hostage by both the Unity Forum and the Neutral Group, the former deputy governor' Uba Maigeri, denied the allegation stating that "the minister as you have already known is a mischief maker."

Some stalwarts of the party who were taken aback by the way and manner the congress was carried out in the state, said should the national headquarters of the party fail to tread the right paths, the would be left with no other option than to dump the party.

Some of the chieftains, who pleaded anonymity said they are considering pitching their tents with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo's political party, adding that "the only thing that can make us remain in this party (APC) is only when our national leaders do the right thing without taking sides."

Though the two chairmen that emerged from the parallel congresses, respectively agreed to use their position to unite the party under one formidable team before the general elections.

There are indications that the dreams of Tarabans for a change of leadership in the forthcoming political dispensation are about to be dashed.

"From the demonstration of shame we have all witnessed in the just concluded state congress of the APC, you would agree with me that the government of PDP whom we are all fed up with in this state would still have their way in the coming election," said Musa Samuel J. a political analyst.