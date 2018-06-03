editorial

Ethiopia's relations with world organizations counts decades and in fact it is one of the very first countries in the world to join or be a founding member of these organizations. History remembers how the late Emperor Haileselassie counted on the power and influence of the world body, then the League of Nations, and joined it considering it a guarantee for the common security and sovereignty of nations, particularly the smaller ones. History also recalls how he was betrayed by it as it failed to do anything effective to protect Ethiopia from Fascist invasion in 1936. The fervent appeal that the emperor made at the headquarters of the League of Nations in Geneva is still remembered as one of the historical chapters of both the organizations' frailties as well as how the world needed something stronger that could restrain the instincts of aggression or expansion of certain arrogant and fascist regimes. In fact, as he predicted then, there was soon to be other aggressions by the Fascist and Nazi regimes of the 1930s which eventually triggered the devastating Second World War and the world plunged into a deep crisis.

Fortunately, Ethiopia got liberated after five years of efforts both in the home front thanks to its brave patriots' persistent resistance while in the diplomatic front the exiled emperor exerted all the efforts in his capacity to bring to the attention of the world the case of Ethiopia.

When things settled and guns stopped roaring, the world needed to contemplate on what to do next and the idea of the United Nations Organisation was born. Ethiopia soon became one of the founding members. This body that was intended to do away with the errors of the past and be vigilant that never again would there be a ground for any nation to use war as an instrument of foreign policy.

Subsequently, when the world appeared to be immersed in an ideological battle that was then promptly named the 'cold war', divided into the Capitalist West led by USA and the Socialist East led by Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, USSR, Ethiopia opted to take the neutral stand in what was called the 'Non Allied Movement' spearheaded largely by leaders such as Marshal Tito of Yugoslavia, Jawaharlal Nehru of India, Gamal Abel Nasser of Egypt and of course Haileselassie.

Ethiopia's active participation among the world community has since been vigorous and exemplary also because it was the only African country that had always remained free of colonial expansion and as such had some leverage wherever it presented itself in the diplomatic sphere.

When the UN was then to be an active participant of the world's peace efforts both in terms of peace making as well as peace keeping, Ethiopia was among the front runners. In fact, in the early fifties when there was the Korean War, the UN asked Ethiopia to contribute troops to fight along with UN forces and Ethiopia responded positively. Then when the Congo Crisis emerged in the 1960s, again Ethiopia contributed troops to the UN mission. After these two historical efforts by the Ethiopian people and government, the contribution of Ethiopia for world has always been applauded by the UN and other international bodies and the international community has written the name of Ethiopia in golden words.

With the formation of the Organisation of African Unity in Addis Ababa back in 1963, Ethiopia was again among the most active participants of the process along with its leaders and diplomats helping settle the various diversities among the continent's countries with varying orientations, be it political, cultural or religious. African countries had come from years of colonial dominion and their culture had been some how undermined being replaced to a certain extent by the influence of the alien culture. Portuguese, French, German and English were the imported languages. It was not easy at all to contain the differences of influence and ideology and bring together all of them to one table and agree on what to do to assert Africans' interest.

Indeed, Africa needed a body of its own that could promote its interests and speak on its behalf. Then there were also countries that were not yet liberated such as the Portuguese colonies and the then Union of South Africa which was under the grip of apartheid. Here Ethiopia's contribution for the liberation of these lands was notable. Ethiopia's diplomatic role was vigorous. It presented the venue for the negotiations and even supported the liberation armies. Most remarkably Nelson Mandela was trained in Ethiopia. Eventually, Ethiopia also presented its capital city to be the seat of the African Union.

Ethiopia's role in the United Nations endeavours has continued to expand and grow and its troops have been among the most preferred both for their discipline as well as their preparation and courage when there have been moments of combat to keep peace. Its leaders' contribution in brokering mediation and peace has also been consistent and reliable along the years. Wherever there were crisis on the continent, Ethiopia was often asked to be part of the mediation team and it has performed successfully.

Besides, in the past two or so decades Ethiopia's troops to UN or AU efforts have been decisive in many instances and its contribution to peace efforts has been notable in places such as Liberia, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia. Wherever they went Ethiopian troops have proved to be neutral, reliable and disciplined. In a world full of scandals of various sorts, Ethiopian peacekeepers have never been involved in such infamy. On the contrary, they were lauded and awarded medals of merit.

In terms of numbers as well Ethiopia's contingent for peace keeping efforts has always been among the largest along with India and Canada. Ethiopian troops are preferred because of their integrity, courage and discipline and this has been a source of pride for all Ethiopians.

When the other day the United Nations celebrated the seventieth anniversary of the formation of the peacekeepers organisation, Ethiopia was mentioned among the top members of the body and the ceremony held in New York at the headquarters of the organization was very significant. This year Ethiopia being a member of the Security Council of the world body, it has an extra motive of pride and delight.

During the past three decades after the fall of the military junta in 1991, it is evident that Ethiopia has made progress towards not only the alleviation of poverty of its people but also its efforts to advance the causes of democracy. Particularly in the past few months, with a new leadership team at the apex of government, the momentum has reached a new peak and the coming years seem even more promising.

People say the country is in transition and as it tries to come out of the deep holes of poverty and reliance on foreign aid, its contribution to the peace efforts of international bodies such as the UN, the AU, NEPAD and IGAD and the like has however been very significant. Even the leadership of the World Health Organization given to an Ethiopian has its own significance because Ethiopia has demonstrated along the years to be a reliable partner in the world scene.

Given its strategic position along the Red Sea route and very near to the Middle East and of course the core of Africa, Ethiopia's role cannot be undermined in regional as well as continental power politics. The role its leaders have played beginning with Emperor Haileselassie and then Colonel Mengistu to Meles Zenawi, Hailemariam Dessalegn and now Dr Abiy Ahmed is welcome and appreciated. All these leaders were committed to the cause of African Unity and in one way or another have contributed to the liberation of Africa from foreign dominion. It is in our memory how the late Meles Zenawi was an active campaigner of Africa's campaign to claim legitimate compensation for the damages the advanced nations caused through what is called climate change: a direct result of the reckless carbon emission to the environment causing havoc in the atmosphere during their drive towards industrialization. The Paris Climate Agreement is one of the results of such efforts. Ethiopia is now cited among the nations that have made tremendous advancement towards developing a clean energy.

The campaign to make the world better and safer is an ongoing process in which every country in the world should take part and some of the huge economies of the world should be prompted to bear their due share of responsibilities and not avoid them. Ethiopia in the meantime will continue to be among the forefront of countries that contribute its fair share in peace making as well as peace keeping under the auspices of well recognized international bodies. It also takes active part in combating international terrorism as well as human trafficking besides of course giving a hand in hosting thousands of refugees who flee war zones and persecutions from places such as neighbouring Eritrea, Somalia and the Sudan.

Hence the role of Ethiopia in international diplomatic circles will continue to flourish even with the new government of Dr Abiy as he gave it priority in his agenda by visiting the neighbouring countries and then the Arab World.