Photo: Arnaldo Vieira/Nation Media Group

Angolan international assistant referee Gerson Emiliano dos Santos.

An Angolan international assistant referee picked for the FIFA 2018 World Cup on Saturday left for Russia as he risked missing his trip due to lack of foreign currency.

State-owned sports radio Rádio 5 confirmed the departure of Gerson Emiliano dos Santos, 35, saying the main constraint of exchange rate policy of commercial banks was overcome.

Mr Emiliano was quoted as saying he was ready for the tournament that kicks off in less than a fortnight.

"I am ready not only physically but also psychologically," he said.

The father of two is a professor of Mathematics and is the only Angola national to work in the tournament.

Mr Emiliano has refereed at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in China, 2016 Under-17 World Cup in Chile, 2016 Club World Cup in Japan, and the 2017 Under-20 World Cup in Korea.

He has also participated in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).