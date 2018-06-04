Kenya: Rapper Juliani 'Imposes' Baby Mama Tag On His Girlfriend Brenda

Gorgeous Disconnect actress Brenda Wairimu has made it clear that she is sick and tired of being referred to as Juliani's baby mama; however, it seems, that's exactly how her Kenyan rapper boyfriend sees her.

A few weeks ago, during a TV interview, Brenda said she prefers being referred to be her name because she is a brand in her own rights.

"My name is Brenda Wairimu so when you are writing an article could you not start by saying Juliani's baby mama? I have a name I've made something of myself, I work hard," she said.

BABY MAMA

But during a separate interview, when asked how it feels to be in a relationship with not only a beautiful lady but a superstar as well, Juliani, who is set to release his third album mid this month, gave a response that Brenda wouldn't have liked to hear.

"I see her differently, I see her from the perspective of how she has raised our child. Like mtoi wangu is the brightest of them all... the kind of work she has done with my child yaani is amazing. Mimi namcheki na hiyo perspective more... nyinyi mnaona hizo vitu zingine," Juliani said.

Juliani and the 29-year-old actress have been dating for slightly over five years and are blessed with a three-year-old daughter, Amor.