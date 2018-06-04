3 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Big Ted - My 'Weighty' Problem Wouldn't Let Me Do Things Other People Do

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Veteran emcee Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted says he was unable to do many things that other people do due to being overweight before he finally found a solution to his 'weighty' problem.

Big Ted recently spoke about his long struggle with weight loss during an appearance on Churchill Show where he worked for six years.

"For the longest time I had a big body. I had a big frame and everybody would call be Biggy, Heavy D. Its good but deep inside my heart I always wanted to do other things which other people do," he said.

SURGERY

Big Ted, who is the Deputy Director State Branding in the Office of the President, eventually underwent a gastric bypass surgery in India that helped him lose weight from 168kgs to his current 97kgs.

Before opting for the procedure, Big Ted tried everything to lose weight from juicing, high protein diet, low protein diet, zero carbs diet and the gym, but all was in vain.

However, after meeting an Indian Doctor Mohit Bhandari who performed the procedure on him, he lost 5kgs in four days which was the first step to getting his current manageable body frame.

Kenya

Odinga Denies Report Linking Him to Looming Cabinet Reshuffle

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has denied reports in one of the local dailies that the ongoing crackdown on corruption… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.