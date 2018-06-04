Kenya: Big Ted - My 'Weighty' Problem Wouldn't Let Me Do Things Other People Do

Veteran emcee Thomas Kwaka aka Big Ted says he was unable to do many things that other people do due to being overweight before he finally found a solution to his 'weighty' problem.

Big Ted recently spoke about his long struggle with weight loss during an appearance on Churchill Show where he worked for six years.

"For the longest time I had a big body. I had a big frame and everybody would call be Biggy, Heavy D. Its good but deep inside my heart I always wanted to do other things which other people do," he said.

SURGERY

Big Ted, who is the Deputy Director State Branding in the Office of the President, eventually underwent a gastric bypass surgery in India that helped him lose weight from 168kgs to his current 97kgs.

Before opting for the procedure, Big Ted tried everything to lose weight from juicing, high protein diet, low protein diet, zero carbs diet and the gym, but all was in vain.

However, after meeting an Indian Doctor Mohit Bhandari who performed the procedure on him, he lost 5kgs in four days which was the first step to getting his current manageable body frame.