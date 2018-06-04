3 June 2018

Nigeria: Tekno Signs Deal With Universal Music Group, Island Records

By Idoko Salihu

Nigerian singer and Triple MG lead act, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN) and Island Records.

The news of his signing was made known by his label boss, Ubi Franklin, on Instagram on July 2.

Following the announcement, Franklin shared another inspirational post with the caption "Rise above setbacks. Learn to pick yourself up after a failure and stand again, ready to fight the good fight of faith. Pick up the pieces and keep going forward. Congratulations to @teknoofficial," he said.

Tekno who spoke during the contract signing expressed extreme excitement for the new feat.

"I am extremely excited to sign with UMG as I'm ready to take my music to new heights, have a platform to showcase my versatility, push my music and ideas, and show the world how diverse African music and musicians can be. I want the Tekno brand to reach the global stage. Being with a full team in Nigeria, in Africa, and working with Alex and Island UK means that there are machines in place to ensure my music is delivered to my fans and the world with the best quality possible," he said.

In his remark during the signing, The General Manager, Universal Music Group Nigeria, Ezegozie Eze, praised the artiste for his array of hits as he welcomed him to UMG Nigeria.

He also assured that Tekno's "impressive" sound will reach new marktets across the continent of Africa.

UMG is the world's leading music company which operates a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries.

UMG Nigeria, a division of Universal Music Group is one of the offices opened on the continent of Africa and the regional office for West Africa in charge of Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia.

Also speaking at the signing, the President of Urban, Island Records, Alex Boateng, reiterated the group's intentions of helping to propel Tekno's career on a global scale.

"Tekno is special as an artist and music maker. It is an absolute pleasure to now be a part of his journey and help him reach the international status his talent deserves. Island is the best place in the industry for culture and creativity so it is a privilege to provide the perfect home for him," he said.

Island Records is a British-Jamaican record label that operates as a division of Universal Music Group (UMG). It was founded by Chris Blackwell, Graeme Goodall and Leslie Kong in Jamaica in 1959.

Island Records merged with Def Jam Recordings creates The Island Def Jam Music Group. Three Island labels exist in the world: Island UK, Island US, and Island Australia, with the main label operating out of London. Notable artists include Hozier, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Leona Lewis, U2, Mumford & Sons, Amy Winehouse, Ben Howard, Florence + The Machine, Sigrid, John Newman, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Big Shaq, AlunaGeorge, Keane, Annie Lennox, JP Cooper, PJ Harvey and Jessie J.

Tekno also recently welcomed a baby named Skye with his girlfriend and baby mama, Lola Rae.

