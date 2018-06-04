3 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Super Eagles Arrive Austria

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Super Eagles arrived in Vienna, Austria on Sunday to put finishing touches to their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup holding in Russia from June 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team's arrival was confirmed in a 44-second video posted on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

In the video, the players and officials were seen joining a bus at the airport which was expected to take them to their base in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf, which is about three hours away.

They departed London on Sunday morning after playing a friendly with England on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, which they lost 2-1.

"The Super Eagles have arrived in Vienna. They head to their Avita Resort Base camp where they will train for the next couple of days," the NFF wrote on their handle.

The Super Eagles will continue their preparations for the World Cup by taking on Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday.(NAN)

Nigeria

Real Estate Remains Nigeria's 5th Biggest GDP Contributor - Report

An online real estate firm, PropertyPro.ng, has released a report of the Nigerian real estate sector for the first… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.