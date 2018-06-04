3 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Doctors Shelve Strike, Give Govt One Month Ultimatum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nike Adebowale

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has shelved its planned strike.

This was the decision reached at a scheduled meeting by the doctors which ended late on Saturday night.

Hours after health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) suspended their nationwide strike after 44 days, the resident doctors on Thursday served a notice of thier own looming strike.

They said they could no longer "guarantee industrial harmony" and scheduled a meeting for Saturday to take a decision on their grievances..

After the meeting however, the president of NARD, Ugochukwu Chinaka, said the doctors decided to put a hold on the planned strike but gave the federal government one month ultimatum to implement all outstanding agreements.

"The one month period is to give the federal government the opportunity to implement all outstanding agreements," he said.

Resident doctors are post-graduate doctors on training at secondary and tertiary health institutions in Nigeria, especially teaching hospitals.

They are in the employment of the federal government during their residency.

They are asking government to honour past agreements on staff welfare, pay their arrears from 2013 among other demands.

Nigeria

12 African Countries Meet in Cotonou On Impending Cassava Diseases

Twelve African countries will be meeting in Cotonou, Benin Republic from Thursday, June 7 to Saturday, June 9, 2018, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.