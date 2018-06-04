3 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Seven Killed, Six Injured, Houses Burnt in Fresh Benue Attack - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairman, Kwande Local Government Council of Benue, Terdoo Kenti, has confirmed the killing of seven persons and injury of six others by suspected herdsmen.

Mr Kenti also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone on Sunday in Makurdi that the attackers also abducted a woman during the incident on Saturday night at Tseadough village.

Tseadough is a village in Mbachom, Yaav Council Ward near Jato Aka, the ancestral home of Tiv people in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue.

He added that the attackers also burnt down several houses in the community.

Mr Kenti said that the yet to be identified gunmen came unnoticed on the fateful night.

According to him, the remains of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary while those with various degrees of machete wounds were taken to hospital for treatment.

He appealed to the people to remain calm in spite of the unprovoked attack and warned against any form of reprisal, adding that security agencies had been informed of the incident.

Besides, the chairman said that all relevant authorities had been briefed over the incident.

(NAN)

Nigeria

12 African Countries Meet in Cotonou On Impending Cassava Diseases

Twelve African countries will be meeting in Cotonou, Benin Republic from Thursday, June 7 to Saturday, June 9, 2018, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.