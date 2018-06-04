Nigeria: D'Banj Shares New Song, 'Agidi'

Nigerian heavyweight singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D'banj, has resurfaced with a new single titled "Agidi."

The song, which premiered on June 1, was produced by Nigerian recorded producer, Chopstix.

"Agidi" comes shortly after his previously released banger titled "Action" which was released in April with befitting visuals in May.

D'banj has followed a consistent pattern in 2018 after he shared his first offering for the year titled "Issa Banger" featuring new school artistes, Slimcase and rave of the moment, Mr Real.

In March, the award-winning artiste broke the internet when he took to Instagram to announce a Mo Hits reunion tour.

Mo Hits, one of Nigeria's most formidable record labels, shut down its operations in 2012 due to unresolved differences between its founding members, Don Jazzy and D'banj.

In January also, D'banj started the year on high notes when he was honoured in Imo State with a Chieftaincy title as the "Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo" by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.

The conferment came as a dream come true for the artiste who sang about being an Igwe in one of his major groundbreaking hits titled "IGWE."

Excited about the new feat, he took to his Instagram page to share photos with the caption "2018 Happiness ... It's Another OneEgweji "The Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo."

Recently, he also teamed up with Baseline Music artiste, Skales and Chopstix on a track titled "Senrere."