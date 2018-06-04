3 June 2018

Nigeria: 12 African Countries Meet in Cotonou On Impending Cassava Diseases

By Gordi Udeajah

Umuahia — Twelve African countries will be meeting in Cotonou, Benin Republic from Thursday, June 7 to Saturday, June 9, 2018, to discuss joint actions towards responding to the threat of Cassava Viral Diseases (CVD), ravaging the continent.

The high-level meeting, convened by government of Benin Republic in partnership with the West African Virus Epidemiology (WAVE) Program, with support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will include representatives from WAVE partners in the UK Department for International Development, and national, regional and international cassava stakeholders.

Coordinator of the WAVE program in Benin Republic, Prof. Corneille Ahanhanzo said there is an urgent need to develop a joint regional emergency response plan to the impending threats by Cassava Brown Streak Virus Disease (CBSD).

According to Ahanhanzo: "given the important role of cassava for food security in Africa and the impending threats posed by CBSD that is currently devastating the crop in Eastern and Central Africa and making its way to West Africa, there is an urgent need to develop a joint regional emergency response plan."

He indicated that the conclusions of the meeting would serve as success driver for sustainable food security in Africa, adding that the three-day meeting will on start on Thursday June 7, 2018 with Ministerial Advocacy.

