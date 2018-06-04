Kenya: Gor Make Light Work of JKU in Super Cup

Nakuru — Kenyan champions Gor Mahia got off their SportPesa Super Cup title defense on a high progressing to the semi-finals after a well worked 3-0 win over Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) in their quarter final match played Sunday at Nakuru's Afraha Stadium.

George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Godfrey Walusimbi's goals earned Gor the win as they look up to defend the title and earn the prestigious opportunity of facing English Premier League side Everton at their Goodison Park home ground in Liverpool, United kingdom.

K'Ogalo will now take on either arch rivals AFC Leopards or Tanzania's Singida United in the semis on Thursday.

A slow start to the late kick off, JKU seemed the hungrier side while Gor sat back and enjoyed possession though they dodged a bullet a few times.

In the third minute, Hussein Suwed Juma's header from the back post rolled across the face of goal after Faki Mbarouk's cross from the right landed on his path unmarked. Mbarouk was a constant threat with his pace on the wing, but the Zanzibari side could not construct much danger from his crosses.

Gor had a chance to break the deadlock in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after Suleiman Mwinyi Juma was adjudged to have axed Odhiambo inside the box, but Guikan saw his attempt saved by keeper Mohammed Abdulrahman.

His blushes were however wiped 10 minutes later when Odhiambo broke the deadlock with a composed finish off Francis Kahata's cross with the midfielder having fought to win back the ball after his initial corner was blocked by the JKU backline.

The visitors almost drew level two minutes later when Suwed's volley from the edge of the box off an Edward Mayunga cross went straight to Shabaan Odhoji in Gor's goal.

Having survived the scare, Gor continued with their dominance in possession passing the ball with ease and they doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Godfrey Walusimbi's low shot off a short start to a freekick from Cersidy Okeyo found the keeper flat footed.

The second half was more or less of a relaxed approach from Gor who were comfortable in passing the ball around and keeping possession.

They almost had a thunderous start to the half when Odhiambo cut into the edge of the box from the right but his rasping shot went wide.

Gor boss Dylan Kerr made changes to his starting personnel throwing four subs of the allowed six at once. Philemon Otieno, Kahata, Odhiambo and Walusimbi were rested for Lawrence Juma, Meddie Kagere, Benard Ondiek and Wesley Onguso respectively.

Kagere almost made an immediate impact when he sneaked in to head a Wafula cross from the right but it didn't have enough power to trouble the keeper. Minutes later, a sweeping move from the right saw Bernard Omondi earn some shooting space but his shot was blocked.

Kagere finally put the icing on the cake with the third goal eight minutes from time with a superb diving header off an Ondiek cross, beating the Zanzibar keeper at his near post.