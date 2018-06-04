Nigeria: Aina, Agu Dropped As Nigeria Names Final 23 World Cup List

The duo of Ola Aina and Mikel Agu missed the cut as Coach Gernot Rohr named Nigeria's final 23-man list for the World Cup in Russia Sunday morning in London.
Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi who gave below par performance in Saturday's friendly with England which Eagles lost 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium were included in the squad to Russia.
The usual suspects were listed with goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as the only player from the domestic league.
Simeon Nwankwo, who made his debut for the Nigerian senior team in the 1-1 draw with DR Congo last Monday in Port Harcourt, also made the party to the Mundial this summer.
Super Eagles 23-man squad for 2018 World Cup:
(Goalkeepers)
Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Francis Uzoho
Daniel Akpeyi
(Defenders)
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Bryan Idowu
Chidozie Awaziem
Shehu Abdullahi
Elderson Echiejile
Tyronne Ebuehi
(Midfielders)
Mikel Obi
Ogenyi Onazi
Joel Obi
John Ogu
Wilfred Ndidi
Oghenekaro Etebo
(Forwards)
Odion Ighalo
Ahmed Musa
Victor Moses
Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Simeon Nwankwo