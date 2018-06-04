Nigeria: Aina, Agu Dropped As Nigeria Names Final 23 World Cup List

The duo of Ola Aina and Mikel Agu missed the cut as Coach Gernot Rohr named Nigeria's final 23-man list for the World Cup in Russia Sunday morning in London.

Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi who gave below par performance in Saturday's friendly with England which Eagles lost 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium were included in the squad to Russia.

The usual suspects were listed with goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as the only player from the domestic league.

Simeon Nwankwo, who made his debut for the Nigerian senior team in the 1-1 draw with DR Congo last Monday in Port Harcourt, also made the party to the Mundial this summer.

Super Eagles 23-man squad for 2018 World Cup:

(Goalkeepers)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Francis Uzoho

Daniel Akpeyi

(Defenders)

Leon Balogun

William Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Bryan Idowu

Chidozie Awaziem

Shehu Abdullahi

Elderson Echiejile

Tyronne Ebuehi

(Midfielders)

Mikel Obi

Ogenyi Onazi

Joel Obi

John Ogu

Wilfred Ndidi

Oghenekaro Etebo

(Forwards)

Odion Ighalo

Ahmed Musa

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Simeon Nwankwo