Photo: SABC Digital News/Youtube

Former education minister Jonathan Moyo (file photo).

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo is reportedly planning to return home, less than a year after he sneaked out of the country as the military closed in on him and his cohorts in Zanu PF's G40 faction.

Moyo was part of former President Robert Mugabe's inner circle during the mayhem that engulfed the ruling party in the succession struggle last year forcing the November military intervention.

Mugabe was forced to resign and his supporters scattered with Moyo and cabinet colleagues Saviour Kasukuwere as well as Patrick Zhuwao skipping the border into exile.

With Kasukuwere having made his way into the country and now on bail for illegally leaving Zimbabwe, a shadowy State media columnist Bishop Lazarus writing in the weekly Sunday Mail claimed that Moyo was also on negotiating his return.

"On the other hand, Prof Moyo of the 'it's cold out there' fame is also on his way back home. Don't be fooled by all the fake bravado.

"Lots of reaching out and selling out going on behind the scenes. The Prof was just furious he was beaten to the game by Tyson (Kasukuwere). So, yeah the Prof is on his way back- not with his tail between the legs, there is no tail anymore," claimed the columnist.

The G40 kingpins have been behind the formation of a new opposition party the National Patriotic Front that has received Mugabe's blessing but of late Zhuwao and Moyo have accused Kasukuwere of selling out after the latter returned home.