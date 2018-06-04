TWO prophets took turns to rape an adult church member while claiming they were cleansing her of a mermaid spirit that had troubled her for years, a Harare court heard on Friday.

Blessing Chimbadzo, 28, and his friend Wellington Kadzutu, aged 29, were arraigned before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha over the weekend facing rape charges.

The two were not asked to plead as the court remanded in custody pending trial.

Court advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State, the incident occurred on an unknown date but in March this year.

The self-proclaimed prophets ordered the victim to buy rice, sweets, wine and two meters of a white cloth for a cleansing ceremony after claiming she had a marine spirit tormenting her.

Court heard the woman took the requested items to Ruwa River where she was made to drink the wine.

It is alleged that Chimbadzo started praying for the victim while undressing her.

Kadzutu then went on to rape the complainant once without using protection while Chimbadzo was holding her head.

When his accomplice finished raping the victim, Chimbadzo also undressed and raped her once also without protection.

The duo then told the complainant to go home claiming that she had been "cleansed" and warned her against telling anyone about the incident.

However, the complainant later told a friend leading to the arrest of the two.