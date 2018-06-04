Nigeria: Real Estate Remains Nigeria's 5th Biggest GDP Contributor - Report

Lagos — An online real estate firm, PropertyPro.ng, has released a report of the Nigerian real estate sector for the first quarter of the year 2018.

The report, according to a statement from the firm which was made available in Lagos, focused on trends in the Nigerian real estate market in the year 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

PropertyPro's Chief Business Officer, Sulaiman Balogun, stated that statistics from the report makes it evident that the real estate sector is experiencing a significant growth to retain its position as the 5th biggest contributor to the GDP of Nigeria.

It analysed how impactful the economic recession was in the real estate market and examined going prices for properties within the residential and commercial umbrellas of the sector.

The statement quoted the firm's CEO, Fikayo Ogundipe, saying "a lot is happening in the real estate sector, especially in Nigeria, and we feel it is something worth talking about. With this report, everyone interested in the real estate sector in Nigeria will be able to understand the current trends of the Nigerian real estate sector."

It explained that the report was influenced by the rate at which properties are searched for online by Nigerians.

"We monitored the most searched types of properties by Nigerians along with the price range that fell within the interest of online real estate end users," said Seyi Ayeni, the Chief Technical Officer of PropertyPro.ng.