4 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Drops Aina, Agu From 23-Man World Cup List

By Samuel Ifetoye

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr yesterday dropped Chelsea's Ola Aina and Mikel Agu from the final list of a 23-man squad that will adorn the country's green white green at this year's football fiesta holding in Russia beginning on June 14.

The exclusion of Aina would come to many as a surprise, as he was seen as one of the youngsters that Rohr had hinged his confidence on at the World Cup until the International friendly match against the DR Congo played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, where he was said to have put up an abysmal performance.

Portuguese Porto's midfielder, Agu, who was on loan at Turkish club Bursaspor, last season, was expected to be dropped, as he was never impressive each time he was called to duty and according to a source, uninspiring to make Rohr's list.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo Coruna)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion), Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag), Elderson Echiejiole (Cercle Brugge), Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), Abdullahi Shehu, William Ekong Troost (both Bursaspor)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joel Obi (Torino), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).

