Kenya: Weatherman Forecasts Warm, Dry Conditions

Several parts of the country will experience warm and dry conditions for the next three days, according to Kenya Meteorological Department.

Kenya Meteorological Services director Peter Ambenje said that a general reduction in rainfall was recorded in most parts of the country the previous week after months of heavy rainfall in the country which resulted in deaths and displacement of people, destruction of properties and transport infrastructure.

"A slight improvement in rainfall amounts is, however, likely over parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, highlands of the Rift Valley and the central highlands including Nairobi area," said Mr Ambenje.

According to the latest five-day weather forecast by the weatherman covering between June 1 and 5, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties in the northeastern part of the country will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies during the night throughout the forecast period.

The same weather pattern will also be experienced in the southeastern counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta.

The Coastal strip counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale which have borne the most brunt of heavy rains this long rains season, especially Tana River County, will experience sunny intervals in the morning and in the afternoon for the next three days.

TEMPERATURES

Nonetheless, counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori will experience mainly sunny intervals in the morning giving way to showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon for the next three days.

The same weather pattern will also be experienced in the counties of Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, UasinGishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia with the temperatures ranging between 10 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Northwestern counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu will have moderate rainfall over few places today and Tuesday in the morning with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon in the last two days of the forecast period.

However, the temperatures will be highs of between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Central highlands, including Nairobi area, covering counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi will experience mainly cloudy mornings breaking into sunny intervals for the rest of the day.

However, there will be a possibility of afternoon showers over high-ground areas for much of the forecast period with morning rains over few places likely on the last two days of the forecast period with temperatures falling to lows of 6 degrees Celsius.