Kenya: Inconsolable Yanga Fans Trolled By Simba Supporters on Twitter

Yanga fans wept openly after their team was humiliated 3-1 by Kakamega Homeboyz in the opening fixture of the SportPesa Super Cup at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The 27-time Tanzanian champions have as a result been eliminated from the eight-team tournament, whose winner will travel to the UK to play English Premier League side Everton.

Kenya international Allan Wanga struck twice for Homeboyz to seal Yanga's fate.

The match outcome left dozens of Yanga fans who made the 1000km-plus trip from Dar es Salaam to Nakuru distraught and inconsolable.

TOUGH GAME

"It was a tough game today and credit to the Kenyans for coming out victorious. We didn't make the most of the chances we had and that cost us. But it was great to come here and play in the SportPesa Super Cup. We will strategize and come back to show what Yanga is capable of," said coach Noel Mwandile.

TV cameras showed fans in the club's famous green and yellow jerseys sobbing uncontrollably after the game.

But their tribulations were a source of great joy and celebration for fans of their bitter rivals Simba SC who trolled them on Twitter.

Mnajifanya mko busy na weekend YANGA habari zenu za NAKURU tunazo, hadi muda huu mpira umeisha MMESHAMEGWA na KAKAMEGA bao 3-1!!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂KIMA WA KIMATAIFA

-- Michael Chris Mgwattu (@MGWATTU) June 3, 2018

"Huko Kenya Kakamega Yanga Kamegwa"😂😂😂😂

-- Fudhi (@Aidan_Charles) June 3, 2018

Anayetaka kuagiza Cd za Vitimbi au Vioja Mahakamani,zile anazoonekana mzee Ojwangi,Otoron'gong'o,Masakuu,na Mwala.

awasiliane na YANGA#WAKIMATAIFA pic.twitter.com/NIo5odcir3

-- Alex Aley (@AlexAley10) June 3, 2018

Yanga amekuwa ka Mwanamke Wa Bar Mwenye Bia Nyingi Mezani Unajibebea Tu 😎

Mawazo Ya Mudi Mabiriani

-- Mudi_mabiriani_sinza (@Mudi_mabiriani) June 3, 2018

Wapemba nafikiri watarudi ndege Moja na Yanga ... wakati Simba wao watarudi kesho 🙄... au sijui wasubiri Simba warudi wote kesho

-- Thabiso Matete (@Daviesalaam) June 3, 2018