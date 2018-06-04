3 June 2018

Kenya Takes on India With Coach Migne on the Bench

By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has acknowledged that a tough task awaits the team when they face hosts India on Monday at the ongoing Hero Intercontinental Cup.

This even after Kenya commenced their assignment with a hard fought 2-1 win over New Zealand at the Mumbai International Arena on Saturday.

"We have a difficult game against India. We have only two days to recover but we will try to put up a good attitude. We don't have a choice, hence the challenge against India will be difficult, but with good attitude everything is possible," Migne said.

The French coach, who is preparing the team for a crunch 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana in September, also heaped praise on Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi who stood in for him in the opening match.

"We're happy to win, it was a fantastic opportunity for my players to discover a new continent and opposition. It was difficult for us to find good balance in the team because of the unavailability of players," said Migne.

"We were lucky to score in the second half. The attitude was better. This will help the confidence of our players. I'm glad with the local coach who started the camp in India."

In the tournament's opening fixture, India spanked Chinese Taipei 5-0 courtesy of a hat-trick by skipper Sunil Chetri.

Kenya will play Chinese Taipei on Thursday in their last round-robin fixture in the four-nation tournament. The top two teams from the round-robin fixtures will contest the final on Sunday.

