Nigeria: Five Soldiers Killed After Boko Haram Ambush

Maiduguri — Five soldiers have been killed during an encounter with the Boko Haram terrorists northeast of Nigeria.

The Islamic militants ambushed a regiment of the Nigerian Army during clearance operations in the Borno State, which is the region worst affected by the militancy.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of the Nigerian Army Public Relations, said during the fight, troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force), ran into improvised explosive device (IED) buried along a road.

Subsequently, the terrorists ambushed the soldiers.

"In the fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops fought through the ambush, they neutralized several Boko Haram terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the IED attack," Chukwu said.

The Nigerian Army has over the past nine years battled incessant terror by the Boko Haram, which seeks to establish an Islamic state in the West African country.

An estimated 100 000 civilians have been killed and 2 million have fled their homes in the wake of the Boko Haram attacks or clashed between the insurgents and the military.

The army recently announced Operation Last Hold, aimed at eliminating the terror group that despite being factionalised, continues wreaking havoc.

Major General Abba Dikko, commander of the operation, this weekend tasked the soldiers with clearing the terrorists and facilitating the return of internally displaced people back to their communities.