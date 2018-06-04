3 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Girl, 10, Drowns After Car Hurtles Into River

A ten-year-old girl drowned after the vehicle in which she was travelling careered off a bridge into a river at Kenton-on-Sea, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

"Police, suspecting persons from the motor vehicle accident may be trapped in the submerged vehicle in the river or may be missing in the river, requested NSRI assistance and NSRI dispatched rescue swimmers," said NSRI's Port Alfred deputy station commander Stephen Slade in a statement.

The girl was confirmed dead on the scene, while a toddler and teenager, both girls, as well as two adult females and an adult male were taken to hospital, having sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The accident happened at the R72 Kariega Bridge just after 13:00.

"A local spear fisherman who was in the area at the time assisted NSRI rescue swimmers in the free dive search efforts that were coordinated by the Police Dive Unit."

"It appears that occupants of the vehicle escaped from the submerged vehicle after the vehicle entered the water."

An inquest docket has been opened.

Source: News24

