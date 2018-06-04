4 June 2018

Nigeria: MTN Nigeria Kicks Off 21 Days of Y'ello Care

By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — MTN Nigeria, the continent's biggest operator by subscriber base, has joined other subsidiaries of the South African-headquartered firm in a prominent annual volunteerism initiative.

Dubbed 21 Days of Y'ello Care, the campaign began on Friday.

Local staff of MTN, also called 'MTNers', are volunteering in various goodwill projects around Nigeria.

The annual campaign launched in 2007, is this year tagged "Creating A Brighter Future."

MTN will, until June 21, focus its efforts towards ensuring a better quality of life for Nigerians.

There will be a National Priority Project: Rhesus Disease Awareness; a Career Fair and a Youth Empowerment Campaign during the period.

Chidinma Ekile, the musician, has added more colour to the event that kickstarted 21 Days of Y'ello Care.

MTN has over 50 million subscribers in the West African country.

