Kenya: Rugby Fraternity Pays Glowing Tribute to Retiring Kayange

The sports fraternity on Saturday paid glowing tribute to retiring former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange, describing him as a true rugby legend and leader.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Richard Omwela said Kayange, who also featured for Kenya Simbas as a centre before moving to back-row, has been the Kenya Sevens pillar for many years.

"He is an understanding and outstanding icon both at Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas," said Omwela. "At times, it was Kayange against the rest of the World."

Omwela said Kayange's achievements were felt beyond the boarders after he was appointed as World Rugby Anti-Doping ambassador besides spearheading rugby's journey back to the Olympics alongside the late All Blacks legendary Jonah Lomu.

"We shall need him more on Kenya Sevens technical bench," said Omwela.

Former KRU chairman Mwangi Muthee described Kayange as a worldwide superstar, who has been focused and responsible, and strong in character.

"He has not really retired from rugby but transformed his responsibility to another level," said Muthee, adding that Kayange owes not only Kenya but world rugby a lot.

"He has a lot to give back to the game and for sure he will succeed just the way he did on the pitch," said Muthee explaining that he can bet Kayange will continue to shine, having just been elected as one of the athletes representatives at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Kayange played for Mwamba besides captaining the team when Muthee was the club's chairman before serving as Kenya Sevens captain when Muthee was KRU chairman between 2011 and 2014.

Muthee said that the fact that Kayange played and captained Kenya Sevens under five coaches -Benjamin Ayimba, Felix "Totti" Ochieng, Mike Friday, Mitch Ocholla and Paul True depicts the kind of player and leader he is.

"Kayange is a perfect example of what you would want a player to be. He has been exemplary throughout," said Ochieng adding that Kayange's leadership qualities went beyond the pitch.

"He has mentored many players and the way he interacted with coaches, fellow players and management made him a world class material. I am glad to have played alongside and coached him," said Ochieng.

Kayange's brother Collins Injera said seeing his elder brother hang his boots felt like part of him has left. "I don't even know where to start. Your retirement announcement is very emotional for me, as you are the reason I started playing rugby," said Injera, who is with Kenya Sevens team for London Sevens where Kayange is watching from the stands.

"I feel like you still have a lot more to offer this great sport. I feel like you should come back and get to 160 tries...and more. But like you said it was never meant to be," Injera said. "You have truly influenced, guided, encouraged and critiqued me, and this has shaped me and made me the sportsman and the person that I am today."

Injera explained that they have shared plenty of good times and tough times together, and made great memories.

"I am sure we have enough content for a book on our escapades and life lessons. But that's for another day. As you move on to other things, just know you have inspired me, and you have inspired thousands of people out there," said Injera. "Asante sana TALL. You are one of a kind."

Mwamba Rugby Club that has been Kayange's home for over a decade said on their Facebook page that the 35-year-old has served the club and country with honour, dignity and pride. "We can only say #AsanteTall for the years you have been with us," said the statement.