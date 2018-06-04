Kenya: All-Rounder Wairimu in Kenya Women's Side for Rwanda Tour

Daisy Wairimu, Kenya women's cricket team's all-rounder, who broke her left femur in a grisly road accident near Naivaisha on January 31, last year is back in the squad.

Wairimu is one of the 14 players who will represent the country in a tournament christened 'Kwibuka Cricket for Peace Twenty20 tournament' set for Kigali from June 6 to 10.

The tournament is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, and will be held under the theme 'Remember, Unite, Renew.'

Four teams - Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and hosts Rwanda - will fight it out for the top honours.

Wairimu's coach, Peter Ong'ondo, who is also Cricket Kenya's elite coach for Nakuru, on Saturday said that the all-rounder has played six friendly games.

She has batted, bowled and fielded against under-15 players in school games, but she has not played in a rigorous tournament.

Ong'ondo said: "Although Wairimu could dive, she cannot make sudden moves as yet and that will limit her fielding to either deep mid-on or mid-off and other outfield positions."

Ong'ondo said that opening batsmen Mercy Aono will make her international debut in Kigali. He lamented the fact that she would do so without having the advantage of taking part in the East Africa Under-19 tournament that brought together teams from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania which was last played four years ago.

He said: "Nakuru-based girls were beneficiaries of the under-19 event where they polished their talents before they bounced in the national team."

Ong'ondo said that Edith Wairimu, a form four student at Nakuru Day School has been dropped from the squad to concentrate on her education.

Ong'ondo, who will assist Lameck Onyango in coaching the girls, but said that he would not travel with the team the Kigali yesterday said that the team will train at the Sir Ali Muslim Club tomorrow. All competing teams are expected to be in Kigali by Wednesday.

Full squad: Margaret Banja (Captain), Sarah Bhakita (vice-captain), Sylvia Kinyua, Queentor Abel.Mary Wambui,Venessa Adhiambo, Eather Wangari, Faith Mwende, Mercy Aono, Veronica Abuga, Daisy Wairimu, Peninah Githome, Alice Muoki and Ruth Ambiyo (wicket-keeper).

Coach Lameck Onyango and Fatuma Dafala (team manager).