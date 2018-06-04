3 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: Moroccan Adventurer Devastated After Bike Stolen in Jeffreys Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Yassine Ghallam in Namibia.

A 32-year-old man from Casablanca, Morocco has cycled an astonishing 22 000 km to SA, only for his bicycle to be stolen in Jeffreys Bay.

Yassine Ghallam began his mission to cycle through the whole of Africa in January 2017, with the intention to write a book about his adventures.

Ghallam hit a speed bump after he arrived in SA, when his bicycle - affectionately named Mama Africa - was stolen outside a mosque on Friday.

"I love South Africa because it is very beautiful, but it is very dangerous. I locked my bicycle outside the mosque and 10 minutes later it was gone," he said.

"In Morocco, I cycle at night - something you can't do in South Africa. Mama Africa is not a normal bicycle, she's like my wife. When I cycle at night it's just me, the stars and my bicycle."

The adventurer, who started his journey with no money in his pocket, is relying on the kindness of strangers and radio station Salaamedia to raise funds for a new bicycle.

He plans on cycling from Jeffrey's Bay next week to his final South African destination - Cape Town.

"This has always been my goal. After this, I plan on flying to Madagascar and Seychelles," Ghallam said.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that no case of theft has been reported at the local Jeffreys Bay police station. However she encourages people with any information to come forward.

Source: News24

Africa

Innovative e-Commerce Approaches Can Help Small Businesses

Africa's growing digital economy is fast changing how business is done on the continent. Trading of goods and services… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.