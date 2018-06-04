4 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Company Boss Creates Ghost Staff - Fleeces Company of $500,000

By Court Reporter

Harare — The human resources manager of a local security company has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly created ghost workers and deposited money into their accounts before converting it to personal use.

Nobert Mudzinge, 46, was arraigned before a Harare magistrate, Edwin Marecha over the weekend. He was released from custody on $500 bail pending trial.

Mudzinge is being charged together one Victor Kamhapa, 43, and a Stanford Hunzvi aged 39.

The latter two accomplices have also been since arrested and are already on remand.

According to the state, Mudzinge committed the offence when he was employed by Safeguard Security as a wages clerk.

According to the state, the trio worked in the same office and their duties included ensuring that all security guards and workers are paid on time, wage inputting on payroll system, and sending information from bank files to pay net system among to her duties.

It is alleged that, acting in connivance, they hatched a plan to steal from their employer and created ghost workers.

They allegedly went on to open bank accounts with ZB, MBCA and CBZ banks.

Court heard they would pay illegitimate wages into the bank accounts and then withdraw the money using debit cards and squander it.

It is alleged that they committed the offence from 2011 until recently when the owner of the company decided to make thorough checks on his financial system.

As a result of the accused's actions the company lost $500,000 and nothing was recovered.

Linda Gadzikwa prosecuted.

Zimbabwe

