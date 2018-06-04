Zimbabwe/South Africa: PSL - Dynamos, Caps Lose As Ngezi Also Finally Defeated

PREMIERSHIP giants Dynamos and Caps United suffered defeats while Ngezi Platinum's invincibility was finally breached in some of the highlights of Round 15 of Sunday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounters played across the country.

Dynamos lost 3-0 away to home side, Triangle, as they seem clueless on how to end their losing streak.

The hosts got all their goals through a brilliant hat-trick by Collins Dhuwa after 10' 63' and 81 minutes.

Head coach Lloyd Mutasa, who has often been singled out for the poor results, is out with the Warriors for their COSAFA Cup tournaments.

At the National Sports Stadium, Caps United were stunned by bottom placed side Mutare City who beat them 2-1 in their own backyard.

Mutare City got their goals through Brian Chinhoyi and David Mangesi in the first half while Caps got their face-saver through John Zhuwawu from the spot.

The biggest surprise of the afternoon however, came in Ngezi Platinum's 1-0 defeat; their first this season, to lowly outfit Bulawayo Chiefs.

Gracious Muleya converted from the spot after 32 minutes to demystify Tonderai Ndiraya's men who had gone for 14 matches without tasting a defeat.

Other results saw Chapungu lose 2-3 to ZPC Kariba to complete a round of fixtures played this weekend.