UK radio and television host Gaby Roslin has described Zimbabwe as her spiritual home and the holiday destination she would most like to re-visit.

Roslin, 53, found fame co-hosting The Big Breakfast with Chris Evans in 1992.

She now hosts The Gaby Roslin Show on Sundays for BBC Radio London and will present a new shopping series, Shop Smart Save Money, for Channel 5 and Gaby's Talking Pictures, a new panel show for BBC Radio 4.

In a Celebrity Traveller interview with the Sunday Express, Roslin who lives in London with her husband and two daughters revealed that she visited Zimbabwe every year until she was 16.

Excepts of the interview:

WHICH SOUVENIR DO YOU CHERISH MOST?

A soapstone carving from a family holiday in Zimbabwe in 2016 - an African elephant, the size of my hand, from a stall near Victoria Falls.

Elephants are my favourite animals.

It's beyond me how hunters can kill these magnificent creatures.

WHERE WOULD YOU REVISIT?

Zimbabwe is my spiritual home.

My grandparents lived there and I was lucky enough to visit every year until I was 16.

The vastness of an African sky still takes my breath away.

WHAT IS YOUR MOST MEMORABLE HOLIDAY?

Probably when my husband proposed to me in the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2012.

We'd had a ridiculously blissful day - whale watching and eating fresh fish on a boat - and had gone back to our hotel to hit the beach for cocktails at sunset.

The girls were with us and we strolled in white, velvet-like sand and watched the sun sink until the stars started popping out.

It was beyond romantic.

Then I turned around and saw David on one knee and went, "What the... ?"

It was totally unexpected.

The girls screamed, then cried - so did I - and we had a massive, teary family hug.