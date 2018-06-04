4 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: UK Radio and TV Host Zimbabwe My Spiritual Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

UK radio and television host Gaby Roslin has described Zimbabwe as her spiritual home and the holiday destination she would most like to re-visit.

Roslin, 53, found fame co-hosting The Big Breakfast with Chris Evans in 1992.

She now hosts The Gaby Roslin Show on Sundays for BBC Radio London and will present a new shopping series, Shop Smart Save Money, for Channel 5 and Gaby's Talking Pictures, a new panel show for BBC Radio 4.

In a Celebrity Traveller interview with the Sunday Express, Roslin who lives in London with her husband and two daughters revealed that she visited Zimbabwe every year until she was 16.

Excepts of the interview:

WHICH SOUVENIR DO YOU CHERISH MOST?

A soapstone carving from a family holiday in Zimbabwe in 2016 - an African elephant, the size of my hand, from a stall near Victoria Falls.

Elephants are my favourite animals.

It's beyond me how hunters can kill these magnificent creatures.

WHERE WOULD YOU REVISIT?

Zimbabwe is my spiritual home.

My grandparents lived there and I was lucky enough to visit every year until I was 16.

The vastness of an African sky still takes my breath away.

WHAT IS YOUR MOST MEMORABLE HOLIDAY?

Probably when my husband proposed to me in the Turks and Caicos Islands in 2012.

We'd had a ridiculously blissful day - whale watching and eating fresh fish on a boat - and had gone back to our hotel to hit the beach for cocktails at sunset.

The girls were with us and we strolled in white, velvet-like sand and watched the sun sink until the stars started popping out.

It was beyond romantic.

Then I turned around and saw David on one knee and went, "What the... ?"

It was totally unexpected.

The girls screamed, then cried - so did I - and we had a massive, teary family hug.

Zimbabwe

Zim Tourism Authority Curiously Moves Carnival to Election Period

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has curiously moved the annual Harare carnival from its traditional September… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.