Kenya: With or Without Sonko, Nairobi Cannot Be Fixed Merely By Politics

opinion

Now that you are here, may I tell you that I have never met Sonko and don't hold my breath on it. Also, no M-Pesa exchanged hands while writing this article; neither am I expecting, nor intend, to receive any.

Since I am writing on corruption, I thought I should start with a disclaimer.

I don't do politics. In fact, I would rather be tied to a dentist's chair without anaesthesia. However, I have a greater chance of bleeding a stone than avoiding Kenyan politics. Now that Nairobi politics is in my face, I just have to swat it by writing this.

Nairobi has had huge management problems since records began. We have heard of rotten cabbage and garbage in the streets and malpractices in the city council before Governor Mike Sonko came out of his nappies.

The problems this city faces are bigger than any dare-devil governor. This is not to say Sonko can now rest on his laurels and count pebbles. Far from it. It is his chance to prove his critics wrong and get the city to function and restore its lost glory. Good luck.

Finger-pointing tunes will continue to be heard well into the next century if we don't change the beat. Only recently, former city officials were sent to prison and a few more have faced similar fate.

EMBEZZLEMENT

This is for embezzlement committed way before Sonko happened. Neither is it likely to stop after him. Whether the punishment will be deterrent enough, only time will tell.

The momentum to punish corrupt officials can only be maintained through concerted efforts by the anti-graft agency, the criminal justice system and the counties. No one at the helm of the city can deal with the notorious seasoned "cartels" alone. There is a need for a brave and bold multi-agency unit comprised of key State departments and residents to deal with the cartels. Whoever they are.

On several occasions, the police and EACC have issued conflicting reports in relation to corruption. As service users, we get the impression that the left hand has no clue what the right is doing. These are key agencies that need to sing from the same hymn book. The disconnect is music to the ears of the corrupt.

There are only enough speeches we can make and hear on corruption. The time to prove our mettle in tackling corruption is now. In fact, I wonder why we even call it "corruption": Let us just say we need to deal with hardened public funds thieves.

BADGE OF HONOUR

The word "corruption" has such a soft, limp ring to it that does not give enough impetus to fighting the scourge. It now feels like a badge of honour. Calling the thieves of public funds "cartels" just gives them undeserving notoriety. Thieves are just who corrupt people are -- even if they come with a change of designer clothes. We have to nip the 'cartel' problem in the bud lest we slide into the abyss. It takes one mafioso to create a mafia state.

Many a time, there has been an outcry over the men and women behind massive stealing of public funds who are rarely punished, let alone admonished. The laissez faire only encourages many more to follow that path; because this path to riches is fraught with minimal risk. To paraphrase 50 Cent, the American rapper, why die poor when you can try stealing public funds, knowing nothing would happen to you?

Something severe, deterring and punishing should happen to these thieves. It is the only way we can reclaim our homes, hospitals, parks, schools and clean streets.

GARBAGE

Carnage in the management of Nairobi is what leads to the garbage on the streets. Some residents don't help matters either: They join in the fray by looting whatever they can lay their hands on -- from manhole covers to road signs (for making jikos) to rubbish bins. Yes, rubbish bins! Then you wonder why all the garbage goes on the floor.

We haven't even discussed illegal water and electricity connections to homes. Corrupt road constructors are worth their own thesis, so I will spare you the pain for now. We are all in it on this gravy train. We can point fingers at Sonko all we want but what have you, the county worker or resident, done today to make the city proud?

It doesn't take a genius to work out that all the political battle in the city is over the 'honey pot' that is county funds. And while we get mired in dirty politics and thievery, Nairobi goes to sleep.

INDEPENDENT TEAM

Nairobi is a city screaming for speedy take-off to greater economic and social heights. Until, and unless, we change our psyche on corruption and detach the city from disingenuous politics, it will never experience a lift-off.

Crucially, although Nairobi County is mandated to run the capital city, it desperately needs to work with a dedicated, independent team of urban management specialists to steer its plans. Nairobi is the true 'Face of Kenya', after all, and needs constant grooming by creative, dedicated and honest people.

The author is a legal researcher in Kenya and the United Kingdom.