4 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tenants Raise Questions on Development of Ngara Estate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

The redevelopment of Jeevanjee/Bachelors' Quarters in Ngara, Nairobi, hangs in the balance following complaints by tenants that they were not consulted.

Led by Mr John Karanja, the chairman of their welfare association, the residents are questioning the manner in which the redevelopment plan was carried out by the previous regime, which awarded a tender to Jabavu Village Ltd without involving them.

"There has been no participation as stipulated in Article 10(2) (a) of the Constitution," Mr Karanja said, adding that only an incomplete consultation was done by City Hall.

TWO MOUs

Another sticky issue is the existence of two memoranda of understanding, supposedly between the county government and the tenants. One is dated March and and other June, 2016.

Mr Karanja rejected the MoUs, asking why they do not have specific dates like other formal communication.

"The county could be having another MoU that it is hiding from the tenants which it will use to catch them by surprise, and which was not part of the consultation the subject letter is talking about. A dateless MoU, therefore, makes that consultation incomplete," he said.

COMMITTEES

In a letter written by former Nairobi County Secretary Dr Robert Ayisi, dated December 15, 2016, the tenants are informed that the county intends to improve their houses as part of the county's plan to provide affordable and modern housing.

Mr Ayisi said that the county government had held 46 consultative meetings with the tenants and other stakeholders since February that year, and that the minutes had been shared with the tenants' different committees.

Jeevanjee is one of the eight estates lined up for redevelopment by Nairobi County.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.