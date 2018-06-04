National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula on Sunday reiterated the need for electoral justice, saying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must be reconstituted urgently.

Speaking during a service at the African Inland Church in Athi River, they said the IEBC cannot conduct even a by-election since it has only three commissioners.

Mr Wetang'ula tore into Orange Democratic Party Leader Raila Odinga for going silent on electoral justice after his "handshake" with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the handshake was not a cure for the country's problems. He said Mr Odinga's fight for electoral justice had been compromised.

"Our general has jumped the wall. He was not felled but dropped his gun. But we are soldiers and will fight on,"Mr Wetang'ula said.

"After the handshake, our brother is not talking about electoral justice. The sages say when a noisy dog keeps quiet, you know it is chewing a huge bone. It is bad manners to talk while eating," he said, sparking an uproar in the congregation.

FRUSTRATED TEAM

He said even after the handshake, many corrupt deals in the government have been revealed, but Mr Odinga has not said anything.

He took issue with Mr Odinga's resolve to forget the past and forge ahead.

Mr Wetang'ula said a frustrated dream is not a dead dream, adding that the three of them will continue to fight for justice and equity in the country.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Musyoka and Mr Mudavadi, who said reforming the IEBC could not await the report of the 14-member committee appointed by the President, which will present its report after a year.

NASA DREAM

Mr Musyoka said they will ask Mr Odinga whether he is still with them.

He said he was hopeful that the Nasa dream will be realised in 2022 and urged supporters to be patient,

Mr Musyoka said the President should be given the benefit of doubt in his fight against corruption since he has this time sidestepped the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and used other agencies to investigate the National Youth Service case.

Mr Mudavadi said all the leaders, not just Mr Odinga and the President, must be involved in the efforts to heal the country. "We want genuine national dialogue that involves all Kenyans," he said.