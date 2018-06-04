Kenya: It's Back to Work for City Assembly After Recess

The Nairobi County Assembly resumes business on Tuesday afternoon after breaking for recess on May 3. Many people will be watching whether the name of Mr Miguna Miguna will be presented before the House for debate.

Last month Speaker Beatrice Elachi said she will present the letter nominating lawyer Miguna as the next deputy governor before the House for debate, adding that that she had no reason to object to Governor Mike Sonko's choice.

Ms Elachi initially objected to Mr Miguna's nomination, saying the letter nominating him was presented to her unprocedurally. She also expressed concern about the citizenship row over the lawyer's citizenship.

ANONYMITY

"I have no authority to reject a nominee Governor Sonko has picked. That is why I will present the letter nominating Miguna to the county assembly so that members can approve or reject it," said Ms Elachi during a meeting with the members of Nairobi Liaison Committee.

But a source privy to City Hall affairs told the Nation that the governor has not presented the name of Miguna to the Speaker as required by law, and that no name will be presented to the Assembly.

"The speaker has not received the letter nominating Miguna and I doubt whether she will receive it before the House resumes, business," said the source, who requested anonymity.

INTERFERING

Governor Sonko in May nominated lawyer Miguna to replace Mr Polycarp Igathe, saying the lawyer would help him "dismantle cartels in Nairobi". He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive Dr Miguna "in the spirit of the handshake".

He said he has not broken any law by nominating Mr Miguna, adding that the Constitution empowers him to nominate a deputy.

During a function at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi last Wednesday, Mr Sonko told the President that his nomination of Miguna is "a slap in the face to national government officials who have been interfering in the county's affairs".