Kenya Advance to Challenge Semis

Kenya Sevens, who are chasing to hit a century points in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings, crushed Spain 38-0 to advance to the Challenge Trophy semi-finals at London Sevens on Sunday.

The team that is currently placed sixth with 93 points, will now take on Argentina on Sunday at 3.20pm for a place in the final. Argentina bundled out Samoa 19-14 in the other Challenge Trophy quarterfinal match.

They will be guaranteed seven or eight points if they reach the final, hence hitting the 100 points mark for the first time ever.

Collins Injera and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo scored a brace of tries each as Andrew Amonde and William Ambaka managed one apiece to annihilate Spain.

Eden Agero made three conversions, while Brian Tanga one.

Injera bolstered his World Rugby Series tries tally to 266, Ambaka brought it to 110 tries while Odhiambo is at 82 tries.

Injera scored his fifth try at London Sevens to give Kenya an early lead and it was extended midway through the half by Andrew Amonde, who shrugged off the tacklers to finish a powerful run.

As the hooter sounded, Ambaka hauled in a dummy before powering through a small gap to make Spain's task all the more difficult in the second half as Kenya led 19-0 at the break.

Kenya picked up where they left off and this time, Odhiambo capitalised on the faulty Spanish kick-off to surge through on a well-timed line, before chalking a hand-off to score for a 26-0 lead.

Injera sealed his brace in the match after a superb dummy against tired Spanish legs at the middle, before Odhiambo grabbed his second after the hooter to cap off a big win.