Zimbabwe: We're Stronger Than Before - - Zanu-PF

Zanu -PF Midlands chairperson Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube has said the party is now stronger than before, as candidates have managed to bury the hatchet and find common ground ahead of the harmonised elections set for July 30. In an interview last week, Cde Ncube said the date (July 30) came at the most opportune time when the party was at its strongest and raring to go.

"We welcome the date set by the President and we are geared for the election as a province," he said. "We actually thought it would be around 21 or 22, but we were given one more week to spruce up our preparations."

Cde Mackenzie Ncube said differences that emanated during primaries were now water under the bridge saying if anything, they made the party stronger than before.

"Our Midlands team is a united one and we assure you of a landslide victory in the province where the President hails from," said Cde Mackenzie Ncube.

He urged candidates to dump the business as usual approach and embark on serious campaigning.

"As Midlands, we are expected to shine and lead by example as everyone would be watching us closely as the province where the President hails form," said Cde Mackenzie Ncube. "So, I urge all our candidates to up their game. I should, however, hasten to say we are, however, not under any pressure."

Meanwhile, party provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelous Mpereri urged candidates to set aside their differences, shun the 'bhora musango' idea and start driving the revolutionary party's primary agenda of winning the harmonised elections.

Cde Mpereri said this while addressing party supporters during the party's Kwekwe Inter-District Meeting held at the party headquarters last week.

He said candidates should bury the hatchet and do away with the 'bhora musango' that some losing primary election candidates might be plotting against each other.

"What happened during the primaries is now a thing of the past," he said. "Let us unite and work together for the party's cause. Remember no one is bigger than the party."

Cde Mpereri said Kwekwe Central legislator Masango Matambanadzo and war veteran provincial executive member Isabel Kurasha had been fired from the party due to their allegiance to New Patriotic Front.