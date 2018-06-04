Zimbabwe: NPP Confirms Coalition Talks With MDC Alliance

The Joice Mujuru led National People's Party (NPP) has confirmed talks to form a grand coalition with the Movement for Democratic Change MDC Alliance in preparation for the upcoming general elections are progressing well, with an agreement to field a single Presidential candidate in the July 30 polls imminent.

By Charles Lotara

In an interview with 263Chat, Jeffreyson Chitando, the NPP National Spokesperson who once dismissed reports of Mujuru joining the MDC Alliance said they have been in talks with MDCT since last year.

"NPP has been in talks with the MDC-T since 2017 and we were the first political party to sign the MoU with the late MDCT president Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai. Dr Mujuru held the first public rally in Gweru with MDCT and so far talks for a grand coalition have been going on well and it's every Zimbabwean's hope that the opposition parties form a united front against ZanuPF," said Chitando.

"Dr Mujuru and NPP believe Chamisa and Khupe are true national leaders who have worked together for many difficult years and will understand that it's important to work together for the betterment of Zimbabweans. NPP is calling upon every Zimbabwean opposition to throw away their personal egos and think Zimbabwe. We can't have any more seconds after election day under Mnangagwa and his military government. We have to be united to fight as a block," added Chitando.

Chitando could not however explain if they are going to dump the Rainbow Coalition Zimbabwe and the fate of their alliance partners should they jump ship and join the MDC Alliance.

Political analyst, Takavafira Zhou was skeptical of Mujuru's decision to join the MDC Alliance saying their coming on board at the 11th hour will create problems in the coalition arrangement.

"In my view they are just part and parcel of ZANU-PF chicanery and may be on a mission to destroy the alliance.

"They are joining the alliance on the 11th hour and that may jeopardize the smooth sharing of constituencies that has ensured, more if they claim a bigger share of constituencies as I would expect," said Zhou.

"Primary elections are almost over and forcing some people who have spent a fortune campaigning to drop in favor of NPP candidates may cause internal tension that may weaken the alliance than strengthen it," added Zhou.

MDC Alliance Spokesperson, Professor Welshman Ncube could not be reached for a comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Currently, Joice Mujuru is the Presidential candidate of the Rainbow Coalition Zimbabwe, an alliance of opposition parties including Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE), Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE) led by Farai Mbira and a faction of the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga.