Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Based Music Producer Retraces Roots

Environment

1 1

Award winning Chitungwiza based music producer, Malon Tee plans to give back to his hometown of Mutare by embarking on collaborative projects with local producers in a move that is set to benefit the untapped talent within the Manicaland province.

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

The Zimdancehall producer who has produced a number of hit songs for prominent chanters including Silent Killer and Hwindi President said he feels the need to use his newly found fame to empower other Manicaland based artists who are yet to get the same platform as he has been.

"I have a duty to do; I need to go to Mutare to work with local producers and artists on a certain project to enable them to be recognised nationally and the goal is that when producers and artists from the same hometown rise they should rise together," said Malon Tee.

The famous Champion Riddim producer said during his return to Mutare, he will tour various studios whilst doing collaborations with local producers.

"I will visit studios especially in the peripheral parts of Mutare like Penhalonga and in Matondo where there is a vibrant studio called Omarka where I aim going to exchange skills of recording and mastering riddims."

"I will also do some riddims with the local producers which will carry two trademarks- mine (Malon Tee) and the respective studio's signature," said Malon Tee who is also a producer of jazz and gospel music.

He said there are a lot of talented producers and artists in Mutare who needed support of well-established producers.

"For the past couple of years Mutare has witnessed the rise of talented producers and artists and it is clear that most of them are lacking recognition nationally thus I feel it is our duty to use our fame to collaborate with local producers so that they get recognition particularly from radio stations in the capital city," said Malon Tee.

In an interview with Joe Flex, born Joshua Masitiki, a producer at Omarka Studios based at Matondo growth point, he said he welcome the move by Malon Tee to engage the Manicaland dancehall fraternity.

"I am so excited to hear this from our fellow producer Malon Tee and I look forward to this, he is welcome to my studio anytime. Even the local artists I produce for here are excited. It has been their dream to do a project with Malon Tee since he broke through in Harare," said Mastiki who once worked with Malon Tee at the then Warlords Records which was based in Piki Village in 2014.

Malon Tee scooped the best riddim award at the 2017 Zimdancehall awards and has produced a string of popular riddims such as Defence Line riddim and Good Over Evil riddim to mention but a few.

Born Malon Mureyani, Malon Tee spent his formative years in Gombakomba village where he honed his skills as a producer.

Since moving to Harare, the beat maker's rhythms has hit a purple patch and his riddims have attracted Zimdancehall artists such as Ricky Fire, Lady Squanda, Dhadza D, King Shaddy, X-Patriat and Tocky Vybes among others.

It appears the music genetics run in the family as his sibling Tin Tin, born Tinashe Mureyani, is also doing well in Zimdancehall circles.

Malon Tee has now established his roots at First Class Records in Seke, Chitungwiza.