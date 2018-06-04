Uganda: May Martyrs' Spirit Descend On Uganda

editorial

It is Martyrs Day today. In the lead up to this day, thousands of Ugandans have walked hundreds of miles in an act of sacrifice from their home districts to Namugongo to honour the Uganda Martyrs. Many pilgrims have travelled from other countries for the same purpose.

The Uganda Martyrs were put to death for their faith, and faith implies the inclination to do good.

As we celebrate the martyrs this year, Uganda is engulfed in a number of problems. There has recently been an ignoble spate of kidnaps, which have resulted in the killing of innocent people, especially young women and children.

Before the kidnaps became rampant, there was a spate of robberies and murders around the country. Official corruption has also continued to soar, with a number of politicians and public officials continuing to abuse the trust of the citizens and stealing resources meant for public works and services.

The martyrs we celebrate today were mainly Christians, but there were some Muslims too who were killed for their faith, even though the Muslim faith does not have a culture of canonising individuals.

Uganda is a religious country that has, apart from Martyrs Day, set aside as public holidays all the major religious days, be they for Christians or Muslims. Our national motto, indeed, is "For God and my country!"

Our considered opinion is that important religious days and Martyrs Day are set aside as public holidays not just for merrymaking. The more important objective is for the faithful to engage in prayer and worship, and to reflect on the purpose of life and indeed how they are living their lives.

This is why Martyrs Day has come in a timely fashion. May the people who are engaged in heinous crimes such as kidnap, robbery and murder, and those who steal money meant for providing healthcare, education, building infrastructure, etc. reflect and stop their actions!

If the current criminals are too radicalised to change, it is important that we as a country use such days to inculcate among the young generation the importance of having faith and doing good.

The story of the Uganda Martyrs offers significant lessons that can be passed on to the young Ugandans. Over a century ago when the martyrs were put to death on the orders of Buganda King Mwanga, it was unthinkable that those individuals, whose station in life was not that prominent, would be celebrated today and many more years to come.

So, as we mark Martyrs Day, may the spirit of martyrs descend on Uganda!