Uganda: Muslim Martyrs Site Needs Government Support - Prof Kateregga

The effort and resources that have been committed to the development of the Catholic and Anglican martyrs sites needs to be replicated to develop the site for Muslim martyrs, also in Namugongo, the chairman of the Muslim site development committee has said.

Prof Badru Kateregga, who is also the proprietor of Kampala University, was speaking at a low-key ceremony at Masjid Noor-Shuhada'u, the Muslim martyrs site in Namugongo on Friday.

"Government now recognises that Namugongo is a tourist site, so like it invested in sites of other religions to make them look magnificent, it's only logical that they also support the development of our (Muslim) site," Prof Kateregga said.

He said the story of Muslim martyrs "was distorted and buried" but that since the government has finally recognised them, their site needs to be developed to international standards.

Thus far, Prof Kateregga said, the government has only funded the construction of a pit-latrine and erection of an electric pole at the site.

Mr Umar Kamya, the caretaker of the site, said when government funded the installation of tap water at the site last year, the water was only running for two days.

The site's land, which Mr Kamya says measures six acres, has been encroached upon, leaving the site with land of only less than an acre.

"We built this foundation stone waiting for the President in 2015 but he has never come, we need his intervention," Mr Kamya said.

Prof Kateregga said they have submitted a master plan to the government and that should they receive funding, they will buy the tenants off the site's land.

The ceremony to mark the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Day, which has happened annually since 2012, began with Juma prayers, then praying for the Muslim martyrs, and all deceased Muslims who contributed to the spread of Islam in Uganda.

Story of Muslim martyrs

Kabaka Muteesa I converted to Islam and enforced changes in Buganda lifestyle.

He led daily prayers, made fasting mandatory and gave the Muslims licence to slaughter animals, among other things.

However, in 1874 (some sources say 1876) grave disagreements broke up with the coming of a section of Muslims from Egypt and Turkey.

They detested the fact that Muslims did not face in the direction of Mecca during prayers; that Muteesa was not circumcised yet he was the fountain of Islam in the land. These disagreements bitterly split Muslims to the extent of rejecting to stand behind Muteesa when he led congregational prayers. Abstaining from the meat of the animals he slaughtered. They labelled him Kafir (nonbeliever).

Muteesa ordered the murder of the disobedient Muslim martyrs "because they failed to give Islam a chance to reconcile them".

Over a hundred Muslims were mutilated, tortured and burnt to death on the orders of Kabaka Muteesa I at Namugongo, Nateete, Mulungu, Namungoona and other places.