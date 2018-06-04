Nigeria: Ekiti Shooting - Bamidele Moved to Lagos for Further Treatment - Aide

A former member of the House of Representatives and survivor of the shooting in Ekiti State on Friday, Opeyemi Bamidele, has been moved to Lagos for further medical treatment after undergoing surgery.

His movement to Lagos, it was learnt, was due to the dearth of appropriate medical equipment to handle his current condition.

The politician suffered gunshot injuries in his abdomen and legs during a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday to welcome a governorship aspirant, Kayode Fayemi. Five other persons were also reportedly injured by bullets from the rifle of a mobile policeman. The police, however, said only two others were injured.

The surgery and treatment had been provided at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Mr Bamidele's spokesman, Ahmed Salami, in a statement on Sunday, said his principal had been flown to Lagos in a chopper with registration number 5N-BSW belonging to Flying Doctors Nigeria, which arrived at the Christ's School, Ado Ekiti at about 3 p.m.

Mr Salami said that Mr Bamidele's health had stabilised but he needed a post-surgery treatment to ensure a quick recovery.

"We want to assure our teeming supporters to discountenance the misinformation by rumour peddlers that his health had relapsed," he said.

"He was in a stable condition and people were already having unfettered access to him at EKSUTH before he left for Lagos.

"Dr. Fayemi , Dr. Wole Oluleye , Barrister Victor Kolade and several other bigwigs in APC circle including ordinary members of his party were allowed access to him on the sick bed confirming the appreciable level of his stability before being allowed to be taken out of the state.

"Let me put on records that his being taken to Lagos was caused by gross dearth of equipment and personnel at EKSUTH .

"As much as we salute the proficiency and commitments of the doctors in the hospital, let me also add that many of the consultants and equipment used in performing the surgery were hired from other hospitals.

"To forestall a situation whereby we have to rely on bringing equipment that were readily available in other hospitals down to Ekiti to treat him, we decided to shift him to such hospital to fast-track his recuperation."