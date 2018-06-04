Uganda: 19 Pilgrims With Cholera Signs Isolated

Wakiso — A total of 19 pilgrims suspected to be cholera patients are under surveillance at Naguru hospital according to Dr John Baptist Waniaye, commissioner for emergency medical services at ministry of health.

Dr Waniaye said the pilgrims under close monitoring had acute diarrhoea and were referred to Naguru hospital for specialised examination and treatment to establish whether their condition was a result of cholera or not.

"We have one pilgrim who had symptoms of cholera and we have isolated her at Naguru hospital. Her condition was unique and above all she comes from Budaka district where cholera cases have been reported recently. Others had acute diarrhoea and we took them to hospital and they are being monitored also," Dr Waniaye said.

He added that the emergency team had resuscitated the life of a girl who had drowned at the Catholic shrine. The girl drowned as she tried to collect water but she was rescued by other pilgrims before they were joined by divers.

Dr Waniaye said 1,115 pilgrims from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had been screened for Ebola since their country currently battles the epidemic. However, he said all the DRC pilgrims were safe with no Ebola-like symptoms.

"We had three cases of cardiac arrest [heart failure] and we rushed them to Naguru hospital and they are receiving all the necessary treatment to have their lives saved. We have also rushed a young woman who had a neonatal condition. She had a spontaneous abortion and was bleeding too much," Dr Waniaye said.

The number of those with fractured limbs as a result of walking long distances is at four.

Meanwhile police are currently taking care of 18 children who can't find their relatives and guardians. Meanwhile 3 adults have also failed to find their group members and therefore lost. Usually, the pilgrims travel in groups and they have always been advised to keep together in order not to get lost.

Police has so far arrested 50 suspected criminals at both the Catholic and Anglican shrines. The suspects according to police were snatching pilgrims' wallets and phones while others were pickpocketing the unsuspecting pilgrims.

Traffic police director, AIGP Dr Steven Kasiima, said they were yet to register traffic mishaps except a few motorcyclists and drivers who were arrested for deviating from the day's traffic flow rules.

"We arrested some drivers including two fuel tank drivers who were insisting on driving to Namugongo yet we had issued warning that such vehicles should not come close. Some vehicles were impounded for being parked at the roadside yet we had warned drivers," AIGP Kasiima said.