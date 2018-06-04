Uganda: Evangelical Orthodox Bishop Kibuuka Asks for Help to Develop Centre

Wakiso — The Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda (CECU) has asked government to help them develop their newly-established prayer home in Namugongo Janda to celebrate Martyrs' Day.

While commemorating Martyrs Day yesterday, Evangelical Orthodox Church of Uganda Bishop Jacinto Kibuuka said as Christians, they believe in Uganda Martyrs and the cause they died for.

Bishop Kibuuka said they have been denied access to pray at both Anglican and Catholic shrines because of their divergent views on the way the two churches preach the gospel.

The bishop was a Catholic priest but joined the Orthodox Church after falling out with the Kampala Archdiocese leadership.

"We are Christians and we believe in the cause of the martyrs, but we have not been having where to observe this day from," Bishop Kibuuka said, adding: "We finally have our home here at Mamre International Prayer Centre."

Bishop Kibuuka asked the government to help them develop their site because they feel persecuted as minority groups in the Church.

"The President has always met people who abuse him and he has helped them. What about us who have never abused him? We have been denied access to pray in the two churches in Namugongo, but now we have own place," he said.

Lt Col Juma Seiko, who represented Gen Salim Saleh as chief guest, said he believes in the spiritual anointing of Bishop Kibuuka.

"People call me Juma Seiko, but originally, I was called Jimmy Seiko. Bishop Kibuuka prayed for me in my house and within four days, the problems I had since 2011 disappeared and I still come to him for prayers," he said.

Hajj Abdul Nadduli, the Minister without Portfolio, urged religious leaders to respect each other because they all serve and are doing God's work since Satan doesn't have "clergy who do his work".

He promised to invite the President to celebrate Martyrs Day next year at the prayer centre.